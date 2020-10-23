Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.00.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Haywood Securities upgraded Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.52. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.38.

In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

About Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

