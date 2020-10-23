Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.39 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

