MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$26.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

TSE:MAG opened at C$23.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.00. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.26.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,688.49. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,219,712. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,031.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

