Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

NYSE:MGY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

