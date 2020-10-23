Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manulife’s Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital and aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022. It aims core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry year to date. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing it to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.