Markel (NYSE:MKL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,075.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,014.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,000.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $965.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts expect that Markel will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

