Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 278,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

