Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

