McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

