McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson stock opened at $154.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average of $148.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

