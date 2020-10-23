Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MTSL opened at $1.33 on Monday. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

