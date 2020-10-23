Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

