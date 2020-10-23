Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,947 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

