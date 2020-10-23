Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

CASH opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

