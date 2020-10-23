Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.38.

MFGP stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Micro Focus International by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

