MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $183.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.65. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $186.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

