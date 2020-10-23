MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

MVIS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MicroVision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroVision currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of MVIS opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in MicroVision by 141.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 256,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

