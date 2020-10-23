Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Shares Down 3.8%

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)’s share price was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 364,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 229,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

About Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

