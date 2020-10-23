Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Insider Acquires A$151,792.00 in Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Brendan O’Dea purchased 35,800 shares of Milton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.24 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,792.00 ($108,422.86).

Brendan O’Dea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milton alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Brendan O’Dea bought 48,951 shares of Milton stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.18 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of A$204,517.28 ($146,083.77).

On Thursday, August 20th, Brendan O’Dea purchased 65,049 shares of Milton stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.16 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$270,538.79 ($193,241.99).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.78.

About Milton

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Milton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.