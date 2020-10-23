Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE MTX opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.68. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $59.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,839 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

