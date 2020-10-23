Mizuho Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $175.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.43.

AVLR opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,431 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

