Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG.L) (LON:MIG) Trading 1% Higher

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG.L) (LON:MIG) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.90). 286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.66.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (MIG.L) Company Profile (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors. It invests in companies based in the United Kingdom.

