MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MoneyGram International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.67.

MGI stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $292.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

