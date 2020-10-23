Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.79.

MNST stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,962,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,717 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $339,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

