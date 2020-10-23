Morgan Stanley Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $40.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $87.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Solar by 972.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.