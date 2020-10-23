Morgan Stanley Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $227.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.50.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $288.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $297.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $642,304.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,095.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,281. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $62,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

