Morgan Stanley Cuts Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.70.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$22.54 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion and a PE ratio of 866.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.5923208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,615 shares in the company, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

