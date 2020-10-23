Morgan Stanley Cuts MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $3.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

