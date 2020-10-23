Morgan Stanley Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

