Morgan Stanley Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $74.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

