Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

