MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 2.9%

MTI Wireless Edge Limited (LON:MWE)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.60). 43,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 132,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

About MTI Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military applications. The company operates through Antenna; Aerostat Operation; Water Control and Management; and RF and Microwave Representative and Consultation divisions. It provides sector, directional, and omni directional antennas for various broad and narrow band wireless applications; and train, vehicular, and indoor and DAS antennas, as well as mounting kits and integrated enclosures.

