Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have commented on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MWA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 1,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 70,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 283,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

