Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MLLGF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of MLLGF stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

