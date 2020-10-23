Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $13.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of MUR opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

