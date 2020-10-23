NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,729,323. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $941,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.