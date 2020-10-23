National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $93.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in National Beverage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $367,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

