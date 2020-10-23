Neil Cathie Buys 20,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) (ASX:CYG) insider Neil Cathie acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,800.00 ($10,571.43).

Neil Cathie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Neil Cathie acquired 36,997 shares of Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,377.78 ($19,555.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.54.

About Coventry Group Ltd (CYG.AX)

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

