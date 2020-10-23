Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NOPMF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NOPMF opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

