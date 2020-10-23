Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

