Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $116.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 926.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

