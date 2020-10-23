Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.35 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $485.23 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $266.63 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

