Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.572-6.572 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Netflix also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35 EPS.

NFLX stock opened at $485.23 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $266.63 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $527.97.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

