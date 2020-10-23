New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

