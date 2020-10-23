New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,810 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,292,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

