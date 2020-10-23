NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Anton Villars Schutz sold 990,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $10,644,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

