NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, October 27th

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $302.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,361 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

