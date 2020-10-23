Niall Cairns Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) Stock

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) (ASX:CWL) insider Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Niall Cairns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Niall Cairns purchased 113,036 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,034.65 ($1,453.32).

On Thursday, September 17th, Niall Cairns purchased 365,400 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,750.20 ($3,393.00).

On Friday, September 11th, Niall Cairns purchased 1,000,000 shares of Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($10,714.29).

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited (CWL.AX) Company Profile

Consolidated Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides research, consulting, and software services to superannuation and financial planning industries in Australia. The company offers superannuation research and consultancy services. Its research is integrated into proprietary software tools that help industry professionals to compare products and financial planners to advise their clients on superannuation matters.

