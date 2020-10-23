Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nidec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Nidec stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

