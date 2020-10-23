Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 19,751 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 342.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 507.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

